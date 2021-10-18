How to Watch Law&Crime Network’s Live Coverage of Murder Trial Over Death of Ahmaud Arbery

The Law&Crime Network will provide live coverage of the trial of the three men charged with murdering Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery, 25. Jury selection for the shooter Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and the man who recorded the incident, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, begins Monday. It is expected to take one to two weeks, with the trial lasting two to three weeks.

The McMichaels chased Arbery in a white pickup truck, believing he was a burglary suspect, but the slain man’s family says he was just jogging in the area. Footage of the killing sparked outrage. Arbery was Black. The McMichaels and Bryan are white.

Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was caught on video! It’s graphic but must be shared. @BenCrumpLaw will be representing Ahmaud’s father Marcus Arbery as we seek justice in this modern-day lynching. Everyone must know the truth! #JusticeforAhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/y4kBgRJ8X6 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 5, 2020

The defense has suggested that Travis McMichael only shot Arbery in self-defense after Arbery grabbed his shotgun.

[Booking photos via Glynn County]

