 How to Watch Murder Trial in Ahmaud Arbery's Death
Skip to main content
Watch Our Live Network Now

How to Watch Law&Crime Network’s Live Coverage of Murder Trial Over Death of Ahmaud Arbery

Law & Crime StaffOct 18th, 2021, 8:28 am
Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William Bryan

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan are seen in jail booking photos.

The Law&Crime Network will provide live coverage of the trial of the three men charged with murdering Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery, 25. Jury selection for the shooter Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and the man who recorded the incident, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, begins Monday. It is expected to take one to two weeks, with the trial lasting two to three weeks.

Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery.

The McMichaels chased Arbery in a white pickup truck, believing he was a burglary suspect, but the slain man’s family says he was just jogging in the area. Footage of the killing sparked outrage. Arbery was Black. The McMichaels and Bryan are white.

The defense has suggested that Travis McMichael only shot Arbery in self-defense after Arbery grabbed his shotgun.

You can join us here, or you can watch on a wide array of platforms below.

Cable 

OTT Streaming

Direct-to-Consumer

OTT Stream (International)

Audio

[Booking photos via Glynn County]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: