Sotheby’s Helped Collector Dodge Sales Tax on $27M in Art, New York AG Alleges in New Lawsuit

Sotheby’s helped a valued client fraudulently avoid sales taxes on $27 million worth of art he bought at the famed auction house between 2010 and 2015, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) alleged in a lawsuit.

James, who announced the filing on Friday, cast the case as a warning to the well-heeled.

“Millionaires and billionaires cannot be allowed to evade taxes while every day Americans pay their fair share,” James said in a statement. “Sotheby’s violated the law and fleeced New York taxpayers out of millions just to boost its own sales. This lawsuit should send a clear message that no matter how well-connected or wealthy you are, no one is above the law.”

According to the lawsuit, Sotheby’s helped the collector buy art tax-free by treating him as an art dealer even though they knew that he was a collector who made the purchases for personal use. The collector is not identified in the 41-page complaint, but it does represent his company as the British Virgin Islands-based Porsal Equities.

In 2018, that company acknowledged to violating the New York False Claims Act, entering into a settlement with the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general seeks unspecified damages for violations of the False Claims Act.

Sotheby’s did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

[Image via Stephen Chernin/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]