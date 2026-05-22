A Florida woman used the Facebook Dating app to convince a disabled man that she was "trapped in a domestic violence relationship" and "needed money to escape," according to police. She allegedly milked more than $2,000 out of him.

"If someone is 'dumb enough' to send money, that's on them," Gianna Abel-Venezia told police, according to a press release posted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

"She admitted she knew what she did was technically wrong," the release alleges. "What she didn't expect was learning that scamming people out of money is, in fact, illegal."

Police say Abel-Venezia met the victim on Facebook Dating and they began talking on the phone. She allegedly pretended to be "trapped" in an abusive relationship and claimed she needed help getting out.

"To sell the story, she even sent photos appearing to show injuries," the sheriff's office says. "Feeling bad for her situation, the victim sent money."

Police say Abel-Venezia "continued the scam," with the victim sending her more than $2,000 despite never seeing or meeting her.

"When the victim discovered he had been lied to and confronted Abel-Venezia, she admitted she was only talking to him for money and because he was disabled," the sheriff's office alleges. "She also told him she had been doing this to people since 2025 and according to her, 'there ain't nun that can happen.'"

The victim told police he felt sorry for Abel-Venezia after meeting her online and decided to help her with money to "escape" the phony relationship. Abel-Venezia asked if cops could apologize to the victim for her.

Abel-Venezia is facing a defrauding property or committing organized fraud charge. She's due to appear in court for an arraignment on June 23.

Authorities have asked anyone with similar stories and allegations involving Abel-Venezia to come forward and speak with MCSO detectives.