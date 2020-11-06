Wild Video Shows Driver Leading Police on Surreal Chase on Airport Runway in Los Angeles

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

High-speed chases aren’t an anomaly out in Los Angeles, California, but we’re pretty sure you don’t see a lot of them happen in local airports. As seen on video, a driver led cops on a wild chase through the airport in the Van Nuys neighborhood on Friday.

The suspect swerved and sped over grass and the tarmac while cops were in hot pursuit. His hands were often hanging out of the vehicle. The Los Angeles Police Department was coordinating with the officers for the Los Angeles World Airports, according to Good Day LA.

The chase went on for about 20 minutes, cops said in a FOX LA report. As seen on video, the pursuit ended after driver busted through a fence and came to a stop. An officer stopped right behind him. Law enforcement stepped out of the squad car and detained the suspect at gunpoint. The suspect has been detained, but has not been identified. Airport cops said they think the man got into the facility through a nearby construction site. The driver was described as rambling about subjects like the “federal government” or “Mexican drug cartels.”

Chiilleee, a driver led police on a 20-minute chase on the tarmac at the Van Nuys AIRPORT! 😩🚙💨 Airport police tried a couple pit maneuvers but the chase ended after the driver crashed through a fence…..👀 At least he was wearing a mask!pic.twitter.com/i53DL3kEq7 — Power 106 (@Power106LA) November 6, 2020

Officers suggested that the man’s behavior could have been the result of a mental health challenge. Cops also mentioned that during the arrest, the suspect lifted his shirt to show something that made it so he couldn’t get on the ground. It was described as evidence of a medical issue.

