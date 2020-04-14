Ohio AG Files N95 Mask Price-Gouging Lawsuit, Calls the Accused ‘Another Word for Donkey’

The Republican Attorney General of Ohio filed a price gouging lawsuit on Monday against defendants he referred to as “another name for [a] donkey” or a jackass, perhaps to their chagrin. AG Dave Yost alleged in the lawsuit that Chagrin Falls resident Mario F. Salwan and John Does 1-100 sought to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by up-charging for N95 masks on eBay under the username “Donkey476.”

According to the complaint, the defendants “acquired in excess of one thousand two hundred (1,200) N95 Masks” as the public began to panic, “exacerbat[ing] the growing shortage of N95 Masks available in the marketplace for purchase by Ohio citizens with health concerns, and by Ohio health care workers.”

The State of Ohio alleges that the accused increased prices on N95 masks by “an average of 1,700%.”

Beginning on March 28, 2020, Defendants made sales on the e-Bay platform to fifteen (15) different purchasers of packages of ten (10) N95 Masks each at prices ranging from $360.00 to $375.00, for an average price of $363.43 per package, or $36.34 per mask. The highest price charged by Defendants was $375.00 for a package of ten (10) masks, or $37.50 per mask. Defendants charged this peak price to two (2) purchasers, one of whom is a resident of Cleveland, Ohio, who made the purchase on March 31, 2020. Prior to the declaration of a State of Emergency in Ohio related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market price of N95 Masks was typically $1.75 to $2.35 per mask, for an average retail price of $2.05 per mask. Defendants increased the prices of the hoarded N95 Masks over pre-emergency retail market prices by an average of 1,700%.

The tweet below contains an image of the 3M masks and the price.

Yost said in a Tuesday press release accompanying the lawsuit that another word for donkey came to mind.

“There’s another word for donkey that immediately comes to mind when thinking about these folks,” he said. “We will continue to take action against anyone else in this state price gouging during this pandemic.”

The lawsuit alleges that Salwan et al. committed “an unreasonable and unlawful restraint of trade in violation of the Valentine Act”; engaged in unfair and deceptive acts and practices; committed unconscionable acts and practices; became a public nuisance; and illegally profiteered.

The state seeks a judgment that the defendants violated the law in numerous ways, a temporary restraining order, a permanent injunction requiring the accused to “forfeit all N95 Masks currently in their possession to the State for distribution to healthcare workers and/or first responders in the State of Ohio in exchange for just compensation at a

fair market rate to be determined by this Court,” and to make the defendants forfeit unlawful profits.

But wait—there’s more. The state is asking that the court to “assess […] a civil penalty in the amount of Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ($25,000.00) for each separate and appropriate violation described herein pursuant to R.C. 1345.07(D).”

