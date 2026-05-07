An Oregon doctor stitched up a "deep wound" on the arm of an 18-year-old without removing "twigs, pine needles, and moss" that were inside of it, leading to a "deep tissue infection" that killed him, his family says in a lawsuit.

Ethan Cantrell's family has sued the Corvallis doctor and hospital where he was treated in 2024, along with another physician and the medical group they belong to, Mary's Peak Emergency Physicians, for medical negligence. A legal complaint obtained by Law&Crime outlined the allegations against them, including claims that Cantrell's deadly infection was brushed off as being caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The teen was working as a logger on Aug. 15, 2024, and "cutting wood" when he sustained a large gash on his arm after falling off a log and slicing it open on a "piece of debris," the complaint stated. He was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

"[The doctor] examined Ethan's arm wound and attempted to irrigate it with saline," the document recounted, noting how Cantrell went to the hospital immediately after the morning accident. "He then sutured it with the wound edges closely approximated, meaning he closed the wound tightly."

Later that afternoon, Cantrell began experiencing "painful" symptoms and swelling, according to his family's complaint. He allegedly suffered from headaches, had difficulty breathing, and a fever, which led to his mother contacting Good Samaritan over the phone as instructed during his discharge from the hospital.

"Without consulting a physician, [a nurse] reassured [Cantrell's mother] that there was no cause for concern because Ethan was taking antibiotics," according to the complaint. "She opined that Ethan's fever was likely the result of the COVID-19 virus. Following that telephone call, Ethan took an at-home test for COVID-19, which was negative."

On Aug. 16, 2024, Cantrell still had alarming symptoms and his right arm had become "more painful and swollen," which led to his mother bringing him to the emergency department at Good Samaritan, the complaint stated.

"Ethan arrived at the emergency department at 7:22 p.m., where [the doctor] saw him again at 9:49 p.m.," the complaint alleged. "[The doctor] noted that Ethan had an elevated temperature of 100° F, muscle pain, color change of wound, reddening to the skin of the right upper arm down into the elbow, and firm and swollen right arm."

While the doctor suspected that Cantrell was suffering from a "deep tissue infection," he did not remove the sutures he had placed the previous day or "broaden the spectrum of antibiotics," per the complaint.

Tests were run on Cantrell and he was seen by another doctor early the next morning on Aug. 17, 2024, according to his family. His right arm had "swelling 2-3 times that of his left arm from the upper arm down to the hand," the complaint alleges.

"The closed wound was actively leaking blood-tinged fluid and had limited range of motion," the document says. "[The doctor] ordered a stat MRI and surgical irrigation, debridement, exploration and removal of foreign body."

During the procedure, 12 pieces of "organic plant matter, including twigs, pine needles, and moss" were removed from Cantrell's wound. "These materials had been sealed inside Ethan's arm since [the doctor] closed his wound on Aug. 15, 2024," the complaint alleges. "Cultures were obtained, which later confirmed bacteria 3+ enterococcus faecalis."

Surgery was recommended, including "repeat irrigation and debridement with wound vac exchange with MRI completion," per the complaint. An infectious disease specialist was allegedly called in to examine Cantrell on Aug. 18, 2024, and reported that he was "toxic-appearing" and "showing signs of sepsis with organ involvement."

At the time, Cantrell was suffering from an "increased heart rate, sweating, swelling of his right arm, and capillary refill" in his right hand, according to the complaint.

"[The infectious disease specialist] noted that given the foreign body was a tree, fungal infections were a consideration but would not expect severity of infection this quickly," the document alleges.

Cantrell's condition continued to worsen, leading staff at Good Samaritan to call for an air transport to Oregon Health & Science University. "Doctors at OHSU immediately recognized Ethan's condition as life-threatening," the complaint stated, noting how they "stabilized him and performed multiple surgeries" in an effort to save his life from the "spreading infection," per the document.

This included amputating Cantrell's right arm.

"On Aug. 20, 2024 … Ethan died at 18 years old as a result of necrotizing soft tissue infection from a puncture injury in his right arm," the complaint concludes.

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Cantrell's family says the hospital and staff were negligent in "delaying emergent surgical irrigation, debridement, exploration and removal of foreign bodies to Ethan's right arm" when surgery should have been performed "soon after" the orthopedic team was consulted on Aug. 16, 2024. They also note how "as a general rule, laceration wounds are closed after cleaning," per the complaint.

"Tightly closing a deep wound, especially if it may contain foreign material, increases the risk of infection," the complaint says.

Cantrell's family is seeking $25 million in economic losses for medical costs and loss of future income, as well as $75 million for pain and suffering.

"Our sympathies are with all who have been impacted by this loss," Good Samaritan said in a statement. "We take all concerns about patient care seriously, and we will respond through the appropriate legal process."