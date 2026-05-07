A Washington state man told police that he and his wife were stabbed during a home invasion. Now, police are pointing the finger at him.

Kyle Cathcart, 41, was taken into custody on Monday in connection with the death of his wife, Jodi Cathcart. According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, King County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the couple's home in Covington, Washington, on May 1 after receiving a report about a home invasion. When they arrived, Jodi Cathcart was dead of multiple stab wounds. Kyle Cathcart, who made the 911 call, had non-life-threatening injuries and told police that he had fought off an intruder who attacked him and his wife.

When police arrived, they saw that the home had a Ring camera at the front door.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Kyle Cathcart told police that around 6 a.m. on Monday, he heard his wife scream his name. When he went to check on her, he claimed that he came face-to-face with a man wearing a dark hoodie. Police wrote that Kyle Cathcart told them the attacker was around the same height and weight as he was and had blue eyes.

Police said Kyle Cathcart said he saw the purported intruder stab Jodi Cathcart, at which point he tried to fight the intruder. He claimed the intruder began "poking" him in the stomach, causing "small superficial scratches" to his abdomen. As the two men continued to fight, Kyle Cathcart claimed that the intruder hit him in the face and slammed him into the door to the garage, at which point he lost consciousness and the intruder got away.

He said he called 911 when he regained consciousness.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police asked to see the Ring camera footage to identify the intruder as he came into the house. Kyle Cathcart agreed to share the footage from that morning. Police determined that no one was caught on camera entering the home, only leaving the home. The person seen exiting the Cathcart home was wearing a black hoodie pulled over his head with a white tag on the back, indicating the shirt was inside out.

Police asked Kyle Cathcart whether he realized the purported suspect was the same height and weight as he was, then asked if he owned any clothing similar to what the suspect was seen wearing. Kyle Cathcart denied that he would hurt his wife and said he did not own black sweatpants. He did admit to owning a black sweatshirt that said "Karate Dad" on it.

During a walk-through of the home, police saw blood by the garage door, which had keypad access. Police determined that only someone with the code or a garage door opener could have made entry through that door without being caught on the Ring camera. Kyle Cathcart pointed out during his interview that while the suspect was seen leaving the house, no one was seen on that camera coming back inside.

More from Law&Crime: 'It's always the husband': Man eye rolls cops when confronted with proof he was posing as his wife's stalker before murdering her, prosecutors say

The walk-through led police to the property of the Cathcarts' neighbor, where a pile of black clothing was found on top of the neighbor's garbage. The neighbors let police take it and look at it, and police said it was a black hoodie with the words "Karate Mom" on it. The hoodie also tested positive for blood.

Jodi Cathcart's mother confirmed to police that her daughter owned the hoodie.

A warrant was issued for Kyle Cathcart's arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder, and he was taken into custody on Monday. After he was read his rights, Kyle Cathcart allegedly admitted to police that "he planned to kill Jodi." According to the probable cause statement, police said he also admitted to putting on her hoodie and staging a home invasion. Kyle Cathcart also claimed that he attempted to kill himself, "but the knife was too dull."

Police said he also admitted to smearing blood on the garage door and reentering his home that way, "knowing he would not be seen on camera."

Before his arrest, police had asked Kyle Cathcart if he knew of anyone who would want to harm him and his wife. He told them they had two civil lawsuits pending with payouts over $61 million. One of them was scheduled to be paid out on the day of the alleged murder.

Kyle Cathcart has not been formally charged with any crimes. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to reporting by local NBC affiliate KING, Kyle Cathcart did not appear in court for his first appearance on Wednesday. King County prosecutors will now decide whether or not to charge him.

Jodi Cathcart's co-workers at Foster Champs of Washington started a fundraiser to help support her children and family.