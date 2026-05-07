A mother and father in West Virginia are accused of leaving their children to live in a filthy home with bodily fluids on the walls and floors and a decaying animal inside.

Timothy Phillips, 45, and Jeanette Phillips, 32, were booked into the North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood, West Virginia, on Tuesday, jail records show.

They are both charged with child neglect, according to a news report from regional NBC affiliate WBOY based on information shared by the Westover Police Department.

On Monday, officers with the police department responded to a home after receiving a report of children living in an "unsanitary" environment. When they entered, they reportedly "discovered severe and grotesque living conditions."

Police said there appeared to be "fecal matter that had been smeared" on the floors, walls, and door to a room where at least one child slept. There was also reportedly "a pair of handcuffs" on a child's bed with a "very strong odor of urine and fecal matter."

The locks were apparently changed on each door so they could be locked from the outside.

In the basement, cops found a "makeshift child's sleeping area" made up of just "a pad and blankets" on the bare concrete floor, per the complaint reviewed by WBOY. There was also a "deceased rodent" that was "found to be decaying under a pile of clothing."

Officers said they found spoiled food, a large amount of trash, and drugs "easily accessible" to children in the home, too.

Timothy Phillips and Jeanette Phillips were identified by the local CBS affiliate WDTV as the parents of the kids at the home. The defendants are being held without bond.