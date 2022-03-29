Alex Jones Offers to Settle Sandy Hook Defamation Claims by Paying Plaintiffs $120K Each and Issuing ‘Heartfelt Apology for Any Distress His Remarks Caused’

Conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones on Tuesday filed court papers in an attempt to settle a series of longstanding defamation claims by the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook, Connecticut school massacre.

The offers — legally deemed an “offer of compromise” — say Jones and several corporate defendants “hereby direct . . . this Offer of Compromise offering to allow said plaintiff to settle for the sum of One-Hundred Twenty-Thousand Dollars and No Cents ($120,000.00).”

“Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused,” the terse documents state.

As is common with settlement offers, the documents do not directly admit liability.

The forms were executed in duplicate — with one each being issued to a total of sixteen named plaintiffs: David Wheeler, Francine Wheeler, Jacqueline Barden, Mark Barden, Nicole Hockley, Ian Hockley, Jennifer Hensel, Donna Soto, Carlos M. Soto, Carlee Soto-Parisi, Jillian Soto, William Aldenberg, and Richard Coan in one case; William Sherlach in a second case; and William Sherlach and Robert Parker in a third case.

The offers are signed electronically by attorney Norm Pattis, a high-profile Connecticut firebrand attorney who represents Jones. Pattis did not immediately reply to a Law&Crime request for comment via email.

Offers of Compromise are governed by Conn. Gen. Stats. § 52-193, which reads as follows:

In any action on contract, or seeking the recovery of money damages, whether or not other relief is sought, the defendant may, not later than thirty days before trial, file with the clerk of the court a written offer of compromise signed by the defendant or the defendant’s attorney, directed to the plaintiff or the plaintiff’s attorney, offering to settle the claim underlying the action for a sum certain.

The settlement offers involve Alex Emric Jones individually and defendants Infowars, LLC; Free Speech Systems, LLC; Infowars Health, LLC; and Prison Planet TV, LLC.

Adam Lanza opened fire at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, and killed 20 first-grade children and six adults, the plaintiff’s 2018 lawsuit says in summary. It called Jones “the most prolific among those fabricators” who “persistently perpetrated a monstrous, unspeakable lie: that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged, and that the families who lost loved ones that day are actors who faked their relatives’ deaths.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Law&Crime.

The cases are numbers UWY-CV-18-6046436-S, UWY-CV-18-6046437-S, and UWY-CV-18-6046438-S in Connecticut’s Waterbury Judicial District.

Read an example of one of the documents below:

[image via video screengrab/Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball LLP]

