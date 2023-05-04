Co-founder of Google’s corporate parent is elusive subpoena target in Jeffrey Epstein-related suit against JPMorgan

The Virgin Islands government wants to subpoena the co-founder of Google’s corporate parent Alphabet for a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase of knowingly profiting from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme.

But the executive, Alphabet co-founder and co-owner Larry Page, is nowhere to be found, the government revealed in a court filing on Thursday.

“Upon information and belief, Larry Page — the co-founder and co-owner of Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC’s parent company) — is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan,” the government’s attorney Mimi Liu wrote in a three-page motion. “Mr. Page announced in 2019 that he was stepping down as CEO of Google LLC and Alphabet but would ‘remain actively involved’ as a Board Member, Shareholder, and Co-Founder.”

On April 11, 2023, the Virgin Islands government says, it issued a subpoena for documents to Page.

“The Government made good-faith attempts to obtain an address for Larry Page, including hiring an investigative firm to search public records databases for possible addresses,” the motion states. “Our process server attempted service at the addresses identified by our investigative firm, but discovered the addresses were not valid for Mr. Page.”

With the discovery deadline looming at the end of the month, the Virgin Islands asked Senior U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff to let them serve him though alternative means, such as certified mail.

The Virgin Island government and Epstein survivors received permission to forge ahead with separate lawsuits seeking to hold JPMorgan liable for the now-deceased sex offender’s predation. The survivors also filed a separate lawsuit against Deutsche Bank.

Epstein banked at JPMorgan between 1998 and 2013, and the lawsuits allege that the bank was well aware of its client’s illicit activities early on, even before Epstein’s prosecution for solicitation of a minor in 2008. JPMorgan denies the allegations, and has filed a separate lawsuit against ex-senior executive Jes Staley.

Later becoming CEO of Barclays Bank, Staley resigned from that position amid scrutiny of his Epstein ties. Epstein exchanged approximately 1,200 emails with Staley’s work email address between 2008 and 2012, showing what the AG’s office describes as their “profound” friendship.

In December 2009 — well after Epstein became a sex offender — Epstein allegedly sent Staley two emails containing images purporting to be a photograph of a “young woman.” Those images are redacted entirely in the Virgin Islands complaint, but Judge Rakoff has described one of them as a “picture of a young woman in a sexually suggestive pose.”

The Virgin Islands government alleges that the bank kept Epstein as a client because he “attracted high net worth clients” to JPMorgan, such as billionaire Glenn Dubin. Staley was photographed in Epstein’s New York townhouse with billionaire Bill Gates and others.

Read the motion here.

