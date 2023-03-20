Jeffrey Epstein survivors and the Virgin Island government can pursue claims that JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank knowingly benefited from participating in a sex trafficking venture.

Senior U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, a sharp critic of Wall Street malfeasance, did not lay out his reasoning in a threadbare 4-page order. He indicated that he will release a fuller opinion “in due course.”

The ruling advances elements of all three pending Epstein-related lawsuits against JPMorgan and Deutsche. Epstein victims anonymized as Jane Doe filed separate lawsuits against each bank, and the Virgin Islands separately sued JPMorgan only. The mixed ruling gives the green light only to certain claims while dismissing others.

A surviving count in all three of the lawsuits accuses the institutions of knowingly benefiting from Epstein’s sex trafficking venture.

The ruling follows bombshell oral arguments last week, where an attorney for the Virgin Islands accused JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon of knowing Epstein was a sex trafficker as far back as 2008.

That was the year Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Judge Rakoff also allowed the survivors to try to prove that JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank obstructed enforcement of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, negligently failed to exercise reasonable care to prevent physical harm, and negligently failed to exercise reasonable care as a banking institution providing non-routine banking.

The order ratchets up scrutiny on the financial institutions, and its executives, who stand accused in civil court of “complicity” in Epstein’s sex trafficking empire. Epstein’s scheme has been likened to a Pyramid scheme, in which victims would be lured in with hush money for massages that escalated into sexual abuse. Those victims, in turn, would be offered additional payments to find other victims and buy their silence, their attorneys say.

To evade scrutiny for these payments, their attorneys argue that financial institutions had to turn the other way, and the arrangement was allegedly mutually beneficial.

“This was a quid pro quo,” the victims’ lawyer Sigrid McCawley alleged in a recent hearing.

The litigation has embarrassed powerful executives, including former Barclays CEO Jes Staley. The Virgin Islands government unsealed some of the 1,200 emails that Staley exchanged with Epstein, including one Staley sent from Epstein’s Virgin Islands home of Little St. James in autumn 2009.

“So when all hell breaks lo[o]se, and the world is crumbling, I will come here and be at peace,” Staley wrote to Epstein from the Virgin Islands on Nov. 1, 2009. “Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine. This is an amazing place. Truly amazing. Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound.”

Epstein was still incarcerated at the time, at the house arrest portion of his 18-month sentence for soliciting a minor.

A representative from the victims didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment. Neither did representatives from the banks.

Read the ruling here.

