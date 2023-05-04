A 25-year-old mother in Minnesota will spend more than two decades behind bars after she admitted to brutally beating her newborn son to death, leaving the 2-month-old victim with multiple fractures to his skull, brain hemorrhages, lacerations to his liver, two collapsed lungs, 33 rib fractures, and bruising across “his entire head, torso, arms, and legs.”

Hennepin County District Court Judge Tamara G. Garcia ordered Addison Sioux Perdew to serve a sentence of 261 months, just under 22 years, for the boy’s gruesome slaying, which came after weeks of other physical abuse at the hands of his mother.

Perdew pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder without intent while in the commission of a felony in her son’s death. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped one count of second-degree murder with intent with which she had previously been charged.

Judge Garcia also credited Perdew with 533 days already served.

According to court documents, Minneapolis police responded to an emergency call at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2021, at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South. The caller told police that a baby had been “beat to death” in the apartment.

First responders found Perdew inside the apartment. She was on her knees vomiting when she allegedly told police that she had just swallowed an entire bottle of pills, the complaint said, without disclosing what kind of pills Perdew had ingested.

The officers asked Perdew about the location of her 2-month-old child, and she directed them toward the back of the apartment, which was in disarray.

“Officers observed a small leg under a blanket on a bed. Underneath, officers located a small baby boy victim, without clothing, appearing only a couple months old,” police wrote in an affidavit. The victim had dried blood around his nose and mouth, purple and red bruises across ‘almost his entire head, torso, arms and legs.’ The victim was approximately 2 months old, not breathing, cool to the touch and pronounced deceased by officers on scene.”

Investigators found vomit in several areas, blankets thrown about, blinds ripped from the windows, a broken mirror, and a nearly empty bottle of Bacardi Rum.

An autopsy determined that the baby’s death was a homicide caused by multiple blunt-force injuries. The infant’s injuries included two collapsed lungs, brain hemorrhaging, lung hemorrhaging, a broken clavicle, 33 rib fractures, a lacerated liver, and multiple fractures of the skull, officials said.

Perdew’s right hand was extremely swollen, discolored, and appeared “very dark red” from bruising, authorities said.

Due to her claim about taking an entire bottle of pills, Perdew was taken to a hospital. After being read her rights, police said, she allegedly told investigators that she blacked out and had no memory of what happened — but she confirmed she “was the only one there and must have done it.”

Investigators searched Perdew’s cell phone and discovered a series of incriminating messages and videos in which she threatens and later admits to killing her baby.

“You’re so fucking annoying… go to sleep.. what the fuck are you doing what is your problem? Bro stop. Fucking stop that shit. Take your ass the fuck to sleep,” Perdew can be heard yelling at the victim in a video in which he was just “sitting quietly in a car seat.”

In another video, the victim can be seen with a bloody nose and a message above the photo states “you wanna do some??”

Police said that they also found text messages from Perdew which stated, among other things, “im bout to kill him,” “im angry asf n I pop him on the mouth,” “im gonna slit his throat,” and “im gonna choke him.”

Additionally, minutes before police arrived, Perdew sent a message to someone which read, “I’m not going to prison n I can’t bring him back to life.”

