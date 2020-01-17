Featured Posts

Trump Adds Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to Impeachment Defense Team

by | 9:56 am, January 17th, 2020

Harvard Law Professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr are joining President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, a team that already included White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Robert Ray, a former Whitewater prosecutor, is also joining the defense team.

This is a developing story.

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

filed under
, ,
Matt Naham

Matt Naham is managing editor of Law&Crime. He formerly worked as news editor and weekend editor at Rare.

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV