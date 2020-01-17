Trump Adds Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to Impeachment Defense Team

Harvard Law Professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr are joining President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, a team that already included White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Team will also include Dershowitz. Statement from a team spokesman:

“Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal.” 1/ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 17, 2020

“He is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent.” 3/3 on Dershowitz — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 17, 2020

Robert Ray, a former Whitewater prosecutor, is also joining the defense team.

This is a developing story.

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]