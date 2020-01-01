Featured Posts

Rudy’s Shiny New Year

by | 12:11 pm, January 1st, 2020

It was New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago and reporters were interested in learning if Rudy Giuliani was willing to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Giuliani revealed that he was willing to do many things, including … prosecuting the case?

First, the Q&A.

Q: Would you testify at the trial?

A: I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d give summations. Or, I do what I do best, I’d try the case. I’d love to try the case.

Q: Would you do it? Are you going to? Are you telling us you will try the case?

A: I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case, but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case, which I kind of invented anyway. So, it’s been 30 years ago, but let’s see if I can still do it. Thank you.

Let’s recap: Giuliani, who is under investigation in the Southern District of New York and whose fingerprints are all over the Ukraine scandal, is willing to testify at the Senate trial of his client, President Trump. To be clear, Trump is a defendant accused of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, but Giuliani says he can “prosecute” a RICO case.

The reaction from legal observers was a cocktail of dumbfounded and concerned.

Giuliani retweeted the video on Wednesday for good measure.

What could Giuliani have meant? It seems that he’s champing at the bit to argue at Trump’s trial that it is actually Joe Biden and Hunter Biden who are on trial.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Giuliani brought up racketeering in the context of calling for the prosecution of political opponents. In Oct. 2016, Giuliani claimed that there was enough evidence to bring a RICO case against the Clinton Foundation. In Nov. 2019, he said that when he talks about having an “insurance policy” in case he gets “thrown under the bus” or “disappear[s],” what he really means is that he has a “RICO chart” in a safe that connects the dots of a decades-long Biden Family conspiracy to profit off of public office.

Whatever the case, it seems the former mayor of New York City had himself an enjoyable evening among the stars.

[Image via Twitter screengrab]

Matt Naham

Matt Naham is managing editor of Law&Crime. He formerly worked as news editor and weekend editor at Rare.

