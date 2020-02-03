House Manager References Harry Potter During Closing Arguments for Some Reason

House Manager Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado) referenced the Harry Potter works of fiction during closing arguments at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate on Monday.

“My wife and I have tried to teach our kids is that what we can always control are our choices. It’s in that spirit that hanging in my son’s room is a quote from Harry Potter,” he began. “The quote is from Professor Dumbledore, who said, ‘It is our choices that show who we truly are, far more than our abilities.'”

“This trial will soon be over, but there will be many choices for all of us in the days ahead, the most pressing of which is how each of us will decide to fulfill our oath. More than our words our choices will show the world who we really are. What type of leaders we will be and what type of nation we will be,” Crow continued.

The reference was, uh, noticed.

Jason Crow just cited Harry Potter on the Senate floor. "Hanging in my son's room is a quote from Harry Potter. The quote is from Professor Dumbledore who said it is our choices that show who we truly are far more than our abilities." — Clare Foran (@ckmarie) February 3, 2020

Republican National Committee rapid response director Steve Guest, for one, said the quote was apt, but not for the reason Rep. Crow imagined.

“Democrat Rep. Jason Crow citing the fictional literary work of Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore on the floor of the Senate is the epitome of the #Resistance movement,” he said. “And it says even more about the Democrats’ impeachment case: their case is complete fiction.”

