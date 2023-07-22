Stay updated as jurors continue deliberating this weekend in the double murder trial against rapper YNW Melly — whose birth name is Jamell Demons.

The up-and-coming star is accused of killing two of his friends — also rappers — then staging the murders as a drive-by shooting in the Miami area.

The sequestered jury deliberated Friday until 5pm ET before being taken back to their hotel. The jurors deliberated for more than 9 hours between Thursday and Friday.

The jury will resume its third day of deliberations around 8:30 am Saturday.

The jurors came back several times Friday with questions regarding reviewing testimony and video, a juror wearing an Apple watch, and what happens if the jury can’t reach a verdict.

Judge John Murphy instructed the jury on what happens if they are deadlocked and cannot reach a verdict in YNW Melly’s double murder trial.

Defense ripped for ‘personal attacks’

The prosecution and defense delivered closing statements Thursday morning into the early afternoon.

Prosecutor Kristine Bradley concluded the state’s case by providing four reasons YNW Melly allegedly killed his best friends: anger, greed, resentment, and advancement in the Bloods gang.

According to the state, there is plenty of evidence to convict the Florida rapper of first-degree murder.

Bradley also presented the state’s closing argument rebuttal and summed up why YNW Melly allegedly killed YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser.

Bradley then ripped defense attorney Stuart Adelstein for “personal attacks” on the prosecution and their witnesses.

She ended her rebuttal by urging the jury to convict Melly of the double murder, stating all evidence proves the rapper was the shooter.

‘Investigation itself stinks’

During his closing argument, Adelstein attempted to poke holes in the state’s theory that YNW Melly killed his best friends, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser, because he was angry, greedy, and wanted to be initiated into the Bloods gang.

“There is a lack of evidence,” he said. “There is a conflict in the evidence. The evidence itself and the investigation itself stinks. I’d use another word but I’d probably be held in contempt.”

Judge John Murphy then reminded the jurors about the rules of their deliberations before sending them went off to start deciding the rapper’s fate.

The Case Details

In October 2018, YNW Melly’s best friend, Cortlen Henry, aka YNW Bortlen, showed up to a Miami area hospital claiming his friends were hit during a drive-by shooting.

He said they were bleeding out inside his car, according to the rapper’s arrest affidavit.

Williams, aka YNW Sakchaser, and Thomas, aka YNW Juvy, were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Henry told detectives he just left a recording studio with Williams and Thomas in Fort Lauderdale when a car pulled up and started shooting. Henry said he was able to duck from the bullets, but Williams and Thomas were hit.

When police arrived to the “crime scene,” they found no evidence that there had been a shooting.

Surveillance video showed Melly, Henry, Williams and Thomas together in Henry’s car when Henry claimed the shooting happened.

After looking at phone data and blood spatter evidence, detectives determined the group were together the night of the crime and the victims were shot in the car.

Police arrested Melly for two counts of first-degree murder in February 2019. If convicted, Melly faces the death penalty.

