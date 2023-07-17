Stay updated in the double murder trial against rapper YNW Melly — whose birth name is Jamell Demons. The up-and-coming star is accused of killing two of his friends — also rappers — then staging the murders as a drive-by shooting in the Miami area.

Detective Mark Moretti resumed his testimony first thing Wednesday morning. Moretti spent about two hours reviewing text messages and reading them out loud to the jury. The defense verbally motioned for a mistrial, claiming some of the text messages are destroying YNW Melly’s image. The judge denied the motion.

When court resumed after the lunch recess, it was made known that one of YNW Melly’s attorneys was sick and wished to go home. The judge canceled the remainder of the trial for the week. Court resumes Monday at 9 a.m.

The Case Details

In October 2018, YNW Melly’s best friend, Cortlen Henry, aka YNW Bortlen, showed up to a Miami area hospital claiming his friends were hit during a drive-by shooting. He said they were bleeding out inside his car, according to the rapper’s arrest affidavit.

Williams, aka YNW Sakchaser, and Thomas, aka YNW Juvy, were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Henry told detectives he just left a recording studio with Williams and Thomas in Fort Lauderdale when a car pulled up and started shooting. Henry said he was able to duck from the bullets, but Williams and Thomas were hit.

When police arrived to the “crime scene,” they found no evidence that there had been a shooting. As officers investigated, surveillance video showed Melly, Henry, Williams and Thomas together in Henry’s car when Henry claimed the shooting happened.

After looking at phone data and blood spatter evidence, detectives determined the group were together the night of the crime and the victims were shot in the car.

Police arrested Melly for two counts of first-degree murder in February 2019. If convicted, Melly faces the death penalty.

