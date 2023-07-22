Mistrial declared in double murder case against rapper YNW Melly

A judge has declared a mistrial after jurors could not agree on a verdict after more than 14 hours of deliberations in the double murder case against rapper YNW Melly.

Jurors deliberated on Saturday in the double murder trial against Jamell Demons.

The up-and-coming star was accused of killing two of his friends — also rappers — then staging the murders as a drive-by shooting in the Miami area.

The sequestered jury deliberated Friday until 5 p.m. ET before returning to their hotel. The jurors deliberated for more than 9 hours between Thursday and Friday.

The jury resumed its third day of deliberations at 8:52 on Saturday morning.

A status hearing was set for July 28 to decide if the defense will waive the 90-day period the state has to decide if they will retry the case.

