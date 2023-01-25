Woman Pleads Guilty to Mailing Envelopes to Donald Trump with Homemade Ricin

A woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to mailing then-President Donald Trump ricin that she made in her home in Canada a little more than two years ago.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, a 55-year-old dual citizen of Canada and France, sent the threatening letters in September 2020, which contained ricin that she made from her home in Quebec, Canada, prosecutors say.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew M. Graves said that Ferrier sent the envelopes containing the ricin to Trump and eight Texas State law enforcement officials.

“There is no place for political violence in our country, and no excuse for threatening public officials or endangering our public servants,” Graves said in a statement. “We hope this resolution will serve as a warning that using our mail system to send a toxic substance and other threats of this type will cost you your freedom for many years.”

In 2019, Ferrier visited Texas and was detained there for roughly 10 weeks — she believed the law enforcement officials were responsible for that detention, the Department of Justice says.

The Lone Star State connection drew a reaction from U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, who leads the Southern District of Texas.

“This woman did not succeed in her efforts to poison numerous public officials in our district, but her actions still created fear and stress for many of these dedicated public servants,” Hamdani said.

Ferrier’s sentencing has been scheduled for April 26, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates later.

