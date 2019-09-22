Featured Posts

Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Quits NFL, Lashes Out at Robert Kraft

by | 11:25 am, September 22nd, 2019

Wide receiver Antonio Brown announced Sunday on Twitter that he is quitting the NFL.

The football players was recently let go by the New England Patriots after less than two weeks on the job, amid lawsuits that he sexually assaulted a trainer several times, and stiffed staffers on pay. He was also accused in a Sports Illustrated report of sexual misconduct against an artist. Brown’s stint with team followed a split with the Oakland Raiders.

Brown lashed out on Twitter after he announced that he’s done with the NFL. He highlighted sexual assault allegations against other players, and even pointed out Patriots owner Robert Kraft‘s criminal case in Florida for allegedly soliciting prostitution.

“Kraft got caught in the parlor,” he wrote. “AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly.”

All told, his take is he was treated unfairly. This is how he remarked to news that a Sports Illustrated reporter was receiving threats over the report about the second sexual misconduct claim.

It remains to be seen if he will get the money he argues he is owed.

