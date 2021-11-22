Victims of Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacre Have Been Identified

Officials on Monday identified the five people killed in a Christmas parade massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Authorities also announced homicide charges against the man who was allegedly behind the wheel of the SUV.

City officials identified the slain as:

Tamara Durand , 52

, 52 Wilhelm Hospel , 81.

, 81. Jane Kulich , 52

, 52 LeAnna Owen , 71

, 71 Virginia Sorenson, 79.

Authorities also publicly identified Darrell E. Brooks, 39, as the suspect, and said they recommended five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Now describing his SUV as being maroon as opposed to red, authorities said Brooks drove on purpose into barricades of people at the city’s Christmas parade at 4:39 p.m on Sunday afternoon. At least 48 people sustained injuries, with two children in critical condition, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said.

Authorities remained vague about details, citing the ongoing case, but Thompson said there was a “disturbance” between Brooks and another person at another location before the massacre. There is no information about the suspect knowing anyone in the parade, he said. The chief said that this was not terrorism, and that authorities were not pursuing Brooks when the Christmas parade tragedy took place. Law enforcement sources previously told NBC News that investigators were looking into whether the driver was fleeing a knife fight.

An officer opened fire at the suspect vehicle in an attempt to stop it, but the officer had to stop because of all the nearby people, Thompson said.

Brooks faces a separate pending case for charges including resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, and battery filed on Nov. 5, records show. An attorney in that case did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

The investigation continues. City officials ask people submit personal footage of the suspect vehicle in the parade route or fleeing from the scene. From Facebook:

If you have video footage of the suspect vehicle in the parade route or fleeing from the scene, please provide your footage here. https://forms.gle/xVKV6n9JbwUNjwvC8. We are looking for video that a person captured themselves – not video they saw on someone’s social media page. We are only looking for footage of the incident, not the aftermath of the event.

Officials also released information on how to help victims’ families, and how to access counseling.

We know that members of the community want to help out and help the victims. The Waukesha County Community Foundation, and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have joined together to create the “United for Waukesha Community Fund.” This fund will support the needs of the families impacted. You can donate at: www.waukeshafoundation.org/parade. Many people witnessed traumatic events last evening. If you need to talk to someone, you can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor – they are available 24/7. Please only call 911 for emergencies. There will be a Friends and Family Resource Center set up at Carroll University in the Campus Center ballroom for all the victims from 2pm-6pm on Tuesday and 9am-1pm on Wednesday. The District Attorney Victim Assistance Program is also available to assist. You can email [email protected]

[Booking photo of Brooks via Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office]

