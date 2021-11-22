Authorities Reportedly Identify Person of Interest in Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

Authorities publicly identified the “person of interest” in the deadly Sunday incident of a red SUV that shockingly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Law enforcement sources identified the person of interest as Darrell Brooks, 39, according to NBC News.

At the time of this story’s publication, Brooks had not been charged. The driver of the SUV killed at least five people and injured more than 40 in the incident, authorities have said.

Police said Sunday that they had a person of interest in custody, but they did not say if they suspected the individual of any crimes.

Five law enforcement officials say that Darrell Brooks, age 39, from Wisconsin is the individual in custody as a person of interest and is being questioned by law enforcement in connection with the vehicle incident in Waukesha. — jonathan dienst (@jonathan4ny) November 22, 2021

Karol Markowicz, a conservative columnist for The New York Post and Fox News, said she confirmed that the person of interest is the same Brooks in Wisconsin criminal court records facing charges including resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, and battery.

I can confirm, as I have his birthday, that this is the man in custody in Waukesha. https://t.co/5xlJEc34Rm — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 22, 2021

Waukesha police and the attorney in that case did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment about Brooks reportedly being the person of interest.

Investigators were reportedly looking into whether the red SUV’s driver was fleeing an incident involving a knife fight before plowing through the Waukesha city Christmas parade, as seen on video.

Footage below shows the vehicle driving down the street as the parade took place. The SUV did not appear to hit anyone at this moment, but footage may nonetheless be disturbing to viewers. The screams of the crowd are audible.

Officers said in an update early Monday that at least five people died and more than 40 were injured. Cops initially said the vehicle struck more than 20 people. The numbers may well continue to increase as investigators find more people hurt in the tragedy.

“At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured,” officers said. “However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals. The Police Department has the person of interest in custody.”

Cops highlighted a fundraising campaign for families affected.

The group Milwaukee Dancing Grannies released a mournful statement, saying members died in the incident.

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies,” they wrote. “Their eyes gleamed…..joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue….held us together.”

[Booking photo via Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office]

