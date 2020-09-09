Two Women Charged with Hate Crimes for Stealing 7-Year-Old Trump Supporter’s MAGA Hat

Two women from Wilmington, Delaware were indicted on hate crime charges Tuesday after they were recorded stealing a Donald Trump-supporting 7-year-old boy’s red “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat, and threatening the child’s mother.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, were charged by a New Castle County grand jury on felony hate crime charges as well as second degree robbery, second degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third degree assault, attempted third degree assault, and offensive touching, Delaware Online reported.

According to the indictment, the hate crime charges stem from the women committing a crime “for the purpose of interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, or committed said crime because the victim had exercised or enjoyed said right or rights.” They are both currently out on bond.

A spokesperson for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings (D) told Delaware Online that “harming another person – let alone a child – because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded.”

The incident took place last month on the final night of the Democratic National Convention outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington, where a crowd of anti-Biden demonstrators had gathered.

The video, which was circulated online by President Trump’s supporters, showed two adult females—prosecutors say they are Winslow and Amy—ripping up the child’s pro-Trump signs and stealing his MAGA hat.

Accompanied by his mother, the young boy can be seen crying and heard asking his mom to “call 911,” as the women yelled profanities. At one point the child’s mother literally told the women that they were “committing a felony.”

Onlookers attempted to intervene and help the mother and her son get their property back but each of the females can be seen violently lashing out and throwing punches at people who approached them. One of the women eventually threw the child’s hat over a fence.

According to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. posted just after the incident, the child’s name was Riley.

Last night, Joe Biden supporters viciously attacked Riley, a 7 year-old @realDonaldTrump fan. Joe Biden supporters stole Riley’s hat, ripped up his sign & made him cry.

Watch. It’s on video. This is sick. Wilmington, DE please help us find them: pic.twitter.com/nqx061VXMt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2020

Police credited the viral video with assisting them in apprehending Winslow and Amy.

As previously reported by Law&Crime, the child’s mother told police that Amy “forcefully” snatched a political sign from her hand while Winslow allegedly knocked the MAGA hat from the boy’s head. Winslow then allegedly handed the hat to the Amy, who proceeded to throw it over the fence.

“Call 9-1-1,” the boy said.

“As the victim’s 7-year-old son went to retrieve the hat off the ground, the woman who’s yet to be arrested attempted to stomp on the hat, but stomped on the boy’s hand,” the police report from the incident stated. Police said the child was not hurt but did cry.

Amy is also accused of punching a man in the face, causing a small laceration to his lip that left him in “substantial pain,” and striking the child’s mother in the face with a closed fist. The child’s mother was not injured.

An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.

