Featured Posts

Trump Found Way to ‘Lower the Bar’ After Original War Crimes Threat: Professor

by | 4:20 pm, January 5th, 2020

President Donald Trump just announced another war crime on the Internet.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” he wrote Sunday. “Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”

Georgetown Law Professor Marty Lederman, who used to serve as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel, pointed out a problem in the president’s “notification.” The problem was the promise of a possible disproportionate response to attacks from Iran.

Law&Crime’s Colin Kalmbacher had the same take.

This follows the day after Trump promised hypothetical retaliation against Iran, in which U.S. forces would strike 52 sites that had major cultural significance. Attacking such sites is a war crime.

Trump’s newest tweet elicited more criticism in the wake of an U.S. airstrike that slew Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Trump and his allies argue that killing Soleimani was necessary.

“We made the right decision,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Meet the Press. “There’s lots of intelligence. This is all in the context of a larger American strategy to create peace and stability in the Middle East. A key element is taking down Qassem Soleimani who has been just a destabilizing force in the region for so long.”

Critics argue that Soleimani exacerbated an already dicey relationship with Iran.

[Image via Joe Raedle/Getty Images]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV