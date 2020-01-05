Featured Posts

Border Officials Detaining Iranians and Iranian-Americans in Washington State, CAIR Says

by | 3:10 pm, January 5th, 2020

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been detaining Iranians and Iranian-Americans up at the U.S.-Canada border in Washington state, says the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The group said over 60 people–all Iranians and Iranian-Americans–were detained at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington. Others were turned back and refused the chance to enter the U.S. because CBP didn’t have space to detain them, CAIR said.

“Those detained reported that their passports were confiscated as they were questioned about their political views, allegiances, what courses were studied in college, and other invasive and interrogative questions,” they wrote. They said there was a CBP source who said the Department of Homeland Security issued a national order for CBP agents to report and detain people of Iranian decent from entering the U.S. if they’re “deemed potentially suspicious or ‘adversarial,’ regardless of citizenship status.”

Journalist Negar Mortazavi said she spoke to a man, who said he and his family were detained for five to six hours.

Law&Crime reached out to CBP for comment, and a spokesperson said a statement would be forthcoming.

This reported situation has popped up on the radar of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington, 7th District).

[Image via Alex Edelman/Getty Images]

