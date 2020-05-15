Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Once Said Obergefell Decision Was a Slippery Slope to Bestiality

A senior legal advisor to President Donald Trump and the Trump 2020 re-election campaign has previously expressed that the legalization of same-sex marriage could be a slippery slope to society’s eventual acceptance of bestiality and pedophilia, CNN reported Friday.

Jenna Ellis, an attorney and former director of public policy at the staunchly conservative James Dobson Institute, was thrust into the national spotlight late last year when she given a top role with the Trump campaign. She reportedly caught President Trump’s attention after he saw some of her appearances on conservative media outlets where she ardently defended him throughout the impeachment process.

CNN said that it reached out to Ellis and the Trump campaign for comment but didn’t get a response. But Ellis responded on Twitter after the story was up.

Being pro-Christian family values doesn’t mean you’re “anti” toward anyone. Being fake news does mean you condemn and attack for your political agenda. Also, this is *so* 5 months ago when other activist reporters also got it wrong. CNN “reporters” are terrible AND late. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bieheWiGNf — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 15, 2020

“Being pro-Christian family values doesn’t mean you’re ‘anti’ toward anyone. Being fake news does mean you condemn and attack for your political agenda. Also, this is *so* 5 months ago when other activist reporters also got it wrong. CNN ‘reporters’ are terrible AND late,” she said, adding a tears of joy emoji. ”

In a second tweet, Ellis called the “reporting” a “fake news” attack.

“Hey @jaketapper. 👋 Saw you retweeted CNN’s fake news ‘reporting’ and attacking conservative Christian values. I’d love to come on your show to discuss religious liberty and the U.S. Constitution. Let me know!” she said.

Hey @jaketapper. 👋 Saw you retweeted CNN’s fake news “reporting” and attacking conservative Christian values. I’d love to come on your show to discuss religious liberty and the U.S. Constitution. Let me know! — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 15, 2020

According to the CNN report, Ellis gave a presentation to a conservative activist group in Denver called “The U.S. Constitution and It’s [sic] Origins,” where she railed against the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges which legalized gay marriage, warning the ruling was a slippery slope.

“We’re going to completely ignore what the truth says, what God says, and we’re going to redefine marriage,” Ellis said while arguing that the Obergefell decision would lead to “consequences” such as bestiality and pedophilia.

“It doesn’t yet impose restrictions on churches or First Amendment privileges, but we’re heading there. And it’s setting the stage for polyamory, bestiality and eventually pedophilia.”

The report also detailed Ellis’s 2016 appearance on a Christian advocacy radio program for Apologetics.com that aired in the Los Angeles area.

“What’s going to happen with that is that ultimately things like bestiality is going to be approved and especially pedophilia,” she said.

“Because like I said, how the progressives are attacking these issues in multiple ways. I really predict that in the next few years even pedophilia is going to be more and more accepted because two things are happening. One, we are saying any sexual urge is valid. So pedophilia, why is that any different than any other form of love? Love is love, right?”

Ellis has also derided the Supreme Court’s decision in Lawrence v. Texas, which overturned state laws criminalizing sodomy and homosexuality, saying the court “ignored the immorality of homosexuality.”

“So then we get to Lawrence v. Texas, which was a Texas law criminalizing sodomy,” Ellis said during a presentation at the Constitutional Literacy for Christians conference in February of 2016.

“And judicial activism ignored the immorality of homosexuality and created this fabricated right to privacy that was in the penumbra of the Constitution and determined that homosexuality is within that right to privacy in the penumbra of the Constitution. And the Supreme Court with judicial activist motivations overturn that law.”

Law&Crime previously reported on Ellis’s comments in the wake of the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, a gay night club in Orlando.

Ellis called the shooting a “tragedy,” but criticized conservatives for “embracing and advocating for gay rights.” In particular, she said that Jim Hoft, the founder of right-wing website Gateway Pundit, was wrong to write on Breitbart, “After the Pulse Club Massacre, It’s Time for Gays to Come Home to Republican Party.”

“He says he is now saving his country from ‘the socialist onslaught,’ and then begins to describe how conservatism is the only hope for so-called gay rights,” Ellis wrote. “What?”

“Constitutional conservatism expressly recognizes through the Declaration of Independence that the only Rights that exist come from God and are therefore dependent on consistency with God’s law. Yet this gay activist is very slyly parlaying his political conservatism into a social referendum completely inconsistent with conservatism,” she said.

[image via Fox News screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]