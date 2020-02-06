Trump Allies ‘Openly’ Talk About Jay Sekulow Being ‘Rewarded’ with Supreme Court Nomination

If you thought the Brett Kavanaugh hearings were a disaster, picture what Supreme Court confirmation hearings would be like for President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer through the Mueller probe and impeachment: charity mogul and radio host Jay Sekulow.

There’s no way this could possibly happen, right? Well, last election the Supreme Court (i.e., abortion, 2A, etc.) was a deciding factor for many people who voted for Trump. It’s not out of the question that Trump and his campaign will argue again on the 2020 campaign trail that he ought to be re-elected in the event that another space on the Supreme Court bench needs filling. They will tout the conservative bona fides of appointees Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. But Sekulow joining those ranks–really?

Trump allies have “openly” discussed this and former Trump lawyer in the Mueller probe John Dowd talked up Sekulow’s qualifications, Politico reported on Thursday. Per the story, these allies talk about this with varying levels of seriousness, seemingly meaning: some take it very seriously and some not so much. The aforementioned Dowd went as far as to say that Sekulow would be a “terrific” Supreme Court justice and is “certainly qualified” for a position on the nation’s highest court:

Sekulow juggles both legal and religious charitable enterprises — work that has recently come under scrutiny — and that will assuredly benefit from his heightened profile. His friends and allies even talk openly, with varying levels of seriousness, about Trump rewarding his 63-year-old attorney a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. “He’s certainly qualified,” said John Dowd, a former Trump personal attorney who worked with Sekulow on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and remains close friends with his former colleague. “He’d be a terrific Supreme Court justice.”

[Image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images]