Three Siblings Killed by Wrong-Way Driver in a Devastating Head-on Collision in Louisiana

Three siblings from a Louisiana family died tragically in a wrong-way crash on Friday. The investigation is ongoing, but state police say that another driver was going north in the southbound lanes of an interstate highway when the collision occurred.

Officers identified the siblings as Kamryn Simmons, 14, Christopher Simmons, 16, and Lindy Rae Simmons, 20, of Jeanerette, La. The alleged wrong-way driver was John Lundy, 54, a resident of Dallas, Georgia.

“The initial investigation revealed Lundy was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup north in the southbound lanes of I-49,” cops said. “Lindy Simmons was driving a 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV south on I-49. The vehicles struck head-on in the left lane. ”

Lindy Simmons had her seatbelt on, but it is unclear if Lundy was similarly restrained, officers said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Kamryn and Christopher Simmons were taken to local hospital, but they died from injuries, officers said.

Two other people in the Simmons SUV survived in critical condition, cops said. They are the siblings’ mother Dawn and Christopher’s girlfriend Marissa, according to KTVE/KARD. The family had been driving home from Christopher’s basketball game.

It’s officially unclear whether alcohol played a role in the crash Police are testing for the possibility of substance use. However, both the police and relatives used the crash as a warning for people not to drink and drive.

“In one night the lives of several families have changed forever due to preventable circumstances,” cops said. “Over and over again, Troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. The Louisiana State Police urges motorists to have a plan in place that includes always wearing your seat belt, never driving distracted or tired, and having a designated driver or an alternate ride home when consuming alcohol. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.”

“Standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers; results are pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab,” the authorities said Saturday.

Officers did not immediately respond Wednesday to a Law&Crime request for comment.

“It’s something that I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy,” the siblings’ elder brother Shea Simmons told WDSU in an interview. “If you do drink, there’s so many resources these days — just don’t drive. Don’t get behind the wheel. If you drink and you’re thinking about it, please think about my three little babies that are missing out on a full life ahead of them.”

Watch the emotional interview below:

A GoFundMe campaign to support the family raised $551,445 as of early Wednesday afternoon.

[Screenshot via WVUE-TV]

