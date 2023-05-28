The Week Ahead: Man allegedly shot by ex-NFL player continues testimony in murder trial

Law&Crime Network will be covering the following trial this week. You can watch all of our trials live on our website and YouTube page.

FL v Travis Rudolph

More witness testimony is expected to begin Tuesday morning for Florida man Travis Rudolph, who is accused of killing a man in Lake Park in April 2021. The former Florida State University wide receiver tried to claim a “stand your ground” defense in the first-degree murder trial.

On the night of the crime, Rudolph had just gotten into a fight with his girlfriend at his home in West Palm Beach. According to a probable cause affidavit, the fight escalated when four men confronted Rudolph at the home. Rudolph allegedly grabbed a gun and shot at the group as they ran off. Two of the men were shot: Sebastien Jean-Jacques was killed and Tyler Robinson was hospitalized but recovered.

Rudolph is considered one of Florida State University’s all time leaders in catches and yards. He later played with the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins but ended up getting injured.

The Latest:

Last week, Rudolph’s former girlfriend, Dominique Jones, was on the stand for two days testifying about their relationship and the fight they got into the night of the crime. Despite a text she sent to her brother, Keishaun Jones, to “shoot his sh** up,” Dominique claimed she never wanted anyone to get hurt.

The state also called the three surviving victims of Rudolph’s alleged attack: Keishaun, Robinson and Christopher Lowe. The trio testified that they planned to confront Rudolph “with their words” and didn’t think the confrontation would ever get violent. They all agreed Rudolph was the aggressor.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday Monday, witness testimony is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

