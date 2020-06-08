Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn

Authorities announced arrests five days after retired police captain David Dorn, 77, was shot to death on a St. Louis sidewalk as he tried to protect his friend’s pawn shop from looters.

St. Louis police and prosecutors announced the major development Sunday on Twitter, naming 24-year-old Stephan Cannon as the alleged gunman.

Relative to the investigation into the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn, officers arrested Stephan Cannon & the @stlcao issued one count of Murder 1st, one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Bond not allowed. pic.twitter.com/WzkXCa55fW — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 7, 2020

“Relative to the investigation into the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn, officers arrested Stephan Cannon & the @stlcao issued one count of Murder 1st, one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Bond not allowed,” St. Louis police said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said that “cooperation from the outraged community” and surveillance footage led to Cannon’s arrest on murder, burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm charges. From Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner’s office on Twitter:

Immediately after the looting that occurred at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on June 2, 2020 that resulted in the murder of former SLMPD Captain David Dorn, the SLMPD began an extensive homicide investigation. The investigation recovered surveillance footage from the business where the incident occurred and other surrounding businesses in the area. Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney’s Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn. Mr. Stephan Cannon, age 24, has been charged with Murder 1st, Robbery 1st, Burglary 1st, 3 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. No bond allowed.

A second suspect, identified as Jimmie Robinson, was also arrested in the case. Robinson faces charges of first-degree burglary, theft, and armed criminal action.

In addition to the charges for Stephan Cannon, the @stlcao also issued one count of Robbery 1st & an additional count of Armed Criminal Action. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 8, 2020

As previously reported by Law&Crime, Dorn was “exercising law enforcement training” when he was shot and killed responding to an alarm that went off at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Dorn was shot at 2:38 a.m. on June 2. Graphic video of the crime scene immediately started circulating online.

The man who filmed the video could be heard repeatedly pleading with Dorn, “Stay with me, OG!”

“All over some TVs,” the man filming said.

According to KMOV, Stephan Cannon and others were caught on video stealing several TVs:

According to charging documents, Cannon and other people can be seen on surveillance video leaving a Pontiac G6 just outside the pawn shop and then going in the store and grabbing several televisions. At some point, Cannon was the only one standing at a corner outside the store and then Dorn arrived. Police said video shows Cannon pointing the gun at Dorn and then Dorn is seen falling to the ground. Witnesses told police someone yelled to the people inside the store and told them it’s time to leave after shots were fired. Police found several 9mm shell casings at the corner. Cannon, the driver and another person got inside the G6 and left the area.

Dorn was a St. Louis cop for 38 years. He retired in 2007. After that, he became the Moline Acres police chief.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said last week that Dorn was a “fine captain” who was “very well-liked and very pleasant.” Dorn’s wife Sgt. Ann Marie Dorn still works for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Dorn was also a father and a grandfather.

David Dorn was a father, a husband, a grandfather, a brother and a man beloved by so many. His son says he died doing what he loved: protecting his community. https://t.co/lOTFgvNogG @KMOV pic.twitter.com/SAjBhwRhMF — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) June 2, 2020

Dorn’s son Brian Powell said, “They called him ‘Cap.’ That was the Cap. That was the Cap, everybody knows that was him.”

“He couldn’t stay retired. My dad is that kind of person – he believed in black and blue. Police work ran through his veins,” he added.

President Donald Trump offered his “highest respect” to Dorn and his family last Tuesday night.

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

“Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!” Trump said on Twitter.

