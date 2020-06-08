Woman Allegedly Beat a 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran to Death Using a Hammer

A woman beat a 100-year-old man to death using a hammer, say police in the city of Corning, New York.

Brenda Lee McKay, 51, has been arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, according to a press release obtained by Law&Crime. Police, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office began a join investigation into the death of local man Gerald C. Early, officers said.

The victim was found unconscious at home, according to authorities. He had sustained what they described as “severe trauma to his head.” Early was airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, in Sayre, Pennsylvania, which is an estimated 40-minute to 1-hour drive away on land. But it was to no avail. He was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, authorities announced on the identity of the person who allegedly attacked Early. McKay attacked Early in his home and beat him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, they said. She “intentionally caused his death,” they said.

From police:

Ms McKay was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail to await a Sunday morning arraignment on her murder charge in Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court.

Officials did not disclose or discuss the alleged motive.

It’s unclear if the defendant has an attorney in this matter. Going by the police press statement, Early and McKay lived around the corner from one another, by Canfield Park.

The 100-year-old was identified as a World War II veteran, according to WENY-TV.

[Mugshot via The City of Corning Police Department]

