‘Someone coached her through this’: High school student with perfect attendance left debit card on sister’s car before disappearing, family says

A 14-year-old girl has been missing for more than two weeks, leaving her family and police worried because her disappearance is so out of character.

Ashley Bell is a high school student with a record of perfect attendance — but she mysteriously disappeared on May 24 after her last day of class at her high school in Gwinnett County, Georgia. She was last seen on surveillance footage at Parkview High School walking off campus, according to local ABC affiliate KAKE.

According to campus cops, Ashley put her laptop and book bag under her 17-year-old sister’s car in the parking lot and placed her debit card on the windshield.

“I just think somebody was coaching her, that’s just how I feel,” her father, Ramon Bell, told the outlet. “I think someone coached her through this because she doesn’t walk anywhere.”

Gwinnett County cops said Monday that Ashley walked toward the parking lot after taking an exam. This was at approximately 10:32 a.m.

“Bell’s cell phone was turned off a few hours later,” they said. “She has had no activity on social media. She does not have access to money or a car. These circumstances are outside her normal behavior, as she has perfect attendance in school.”

Officers consider her a “missing endangered child.”

Ashley’s disappearance was originally reported to the Gwinnett County School Police, who turned it over to local Gwinnett County cops.

“These streets are dangerous,” Ramon Bell told KAKE in the May 31 report. “She’s 14. She doesn’t know too much.”

He described his daughter as quiet, a little antisocial, and a gamer, according to Fox 5 Atlanta in a Wednesday report. She is someone who would not just leave her family, he told the outlet. Normally, she would have left school with her older sister, Fox 5 reported.

“We really think that she was just talking to someone on an app and became friends with them, and they lured her out,” Ramon Bell said. “Because she never would do anything like this.”

He told KAKE that his daughter’s phone pinged in several locations May 28 in the city of Morrow, but family could not find her when they searched. Her phone has been off since then.

Officers described Ashley, as a Black girl with curly black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weights 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown tights, and white and brown shoes, they said.

