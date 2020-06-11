Watch Our Live Network Now

Septic Tank Company Truck Seen at Property During New Search for Jennifer Dulos

Alberto LuperonJun 11th, 2020, 5:00 pm

There was an intriguing sight in the new search for missing and presumed dead Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Farber Dulos. Cops brought in a septic tank truck to an Avon, Connecticut property.

Police said they didn’t have specific information which brought them back to this location; they’re just making sure they are covering their bases.

K-9s were also seen in the search.

Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos’s now-dead estranged husband and her alleged killer, had previously done work at the property in question, according to Fox 61.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, who was in the middle of an ugly separation and divorce with her husband, went missing on May 24, 2019. Her husband was quickly suspected of being responsible, and authorities later arrested him multiple times in an ever-evolving criminal case that eventually led to a murder case. But Fotis Dulos ended up dying of suicide while out on bond in January. He went to his grave maintaining his innocence. Fotis Dulos’s attorney-friend Kent Mawhinney has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder for allegedly participating in the murder plot. He pleaded not guilty. Fotis Dulos’s former girlfriend Michelle Troconis was also charged with conspiracy, and for allegedly helping to hide evidence. She also maintains her innocence, but pretty much threw her ex under the bus in doing so.

The search for Jennifer is ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.

