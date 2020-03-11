Self-Quarantining GOP Lawmaker Jokes About Meeting with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 86 years old and a four-time cancer survivor. Rep. Paul Gosar is an Arizona Republican who’s been thinking about “life” and “mortality” while self-quarantining after meeting a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gosar has said that, while he shook hands with this individual several times, currently neither he nor his staff are “experiencing any symptoms, we are all healthy and continue to work from home.”

“Our self isolation will end Thursday at midnight, 14 days after our initial exposure,” he said. They are “asymptomatic,” he said.

In a late night tweet on his personal Twitter account, Gosar joked that he and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)–who is also self-quarantining–were totally not going to conduct a joint meeting with Justice Ginsburg.

Fact check: there is no truth to the rumor that @SenTedCruz and I asked for a joint meeting with Justice Ginsburg. @ChrisPlanteShow Good one. #thatsnotnice — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 11, 2020

“Fact check: there is no truth to the rumor that @SenTedCruz and I asked for a joint meeting with Justice Ginsburg,” he said, @-ing radio host Chris Plante and saying “Good one. #thatsnotnice.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that older adults are at “higher risk” of becoming seriously ill or dying due to COVID-19.

“If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extra important for you to take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease,” the CDC says.

Gosar’s tweet was promptly ratioed by many who said this was no laughing matter.

