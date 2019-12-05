Featured Posts

Sailor Kills Two and Himself at Pearl Harbor, Navy Says — What to Know

by | 11:00 am, December 5th, 2019

The view of the Nimitz Gate entrance to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on December 4, 2019 in Honolulu, United States. Early reports say a man in a sailor uniform shot and killed himself after shooting three people.

Navy officials say that a sailor killed two people, injured another, and died by suicide in a shooting on Wednesday. Their identities and the alleged motive remain unknown. Here’s what we know so far.

1. The Victims, and the Shooting

Officials at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said security forces responded to a reported shooting at a dry dock at the No Ka Oi Shipyard. Initial reports showed that that the shooter and two civilian shipyard employees were dead. Another civilian employee of the shipyard was initially described as being in stable condition.

II. The Suspect

Authorities described the suspect as a U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to a submarine, the USS Columbia.

III. The Weapon

The shooter, a 22-year-old, used an M4 service rifle on the victims, according the incident report obtained by Fox News. He died by suicide using his service pistol, authorities said.

IV. Identities Remain Unknown

Authorities said they will release the names of the victims after next of kin are notified.

[Image via Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV