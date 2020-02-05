Republican Senators Already Seeking Hunter Biden’s Foreign Travel Records

The Senate trial is over and President Donald Trump has been acquitted of both articles of impeachment. The victory lap has begun (and will continue), and two Republican Senators not named Mitt Romney are immediately carrying out the president’s investigative agenda.

Mere “moments” after the vote to acquit, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) announced they have requested Hunter Biden’s travel records from the Secret Service.

It is important to know, the senators said, what Joe Biden’s son’s movements were years ago because their Committees are “reviewing potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration, particularly with respect to his business activities in Ukraine and China.” Per the letter:

Accordingly, to help the committees better understand Hunter Biden’s travel arrangements to conduct business related to his dealings in Ukraine and China, among other countries, while he received a protective detail, please provide the following information no later than February 19, 2020: 1. Please describe the protective detail that Hunter Biden received while his father was Vice President.

2. Please provide a list of all dates and locations of travel, international and domestic, for Hunter Biden while he received a protective detail. In your response, please note whether his travel was on Air Force One or Two, or other government aircraft, as applicable and whether additional family members were present for each trip.

You can read the letter below.

Grassley, Johnson seek Hunter Biden’s travel records by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via ABC News screengrab]