Police Searching for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Stepfather, 8-Year-Old Daughter

@PSLPolice Invest shooting at Waterleaf Townhomes Apts- asking public for info /whereabouts -Alyssa Marie Torres/ vehicle (Silver 2005 Toyota Rav4), CALL POLICE 772 871-5001/ TCCS 800-273-TIPS. ******ALYSSA TORRES ARMED & DANGEROUS!! *****@CBS12 @WPTV @WPBF25News @TCPalm @TCPalm pic.twitter.com/lYEIGmUPrZ — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) June 24, 2019

Police in Port St. Lucie, Florida are looking for a woman who allegedly shot and killed her stepfather and her 8-year-old daughter. Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, is on the run, cops said.

Early Monday at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments about reports of two people being fatally shot, according to the department. Investigators got evidence that it was Torres. She allegedly fled the scene in a silver 2005 Toyota Rav4. Officers said the vehicle had the Florida tag KPD-T14.

Police said Torres is believed to be armed and dangerous. From officers:

Police are asking the public if they have any information /whereabouts of Alyssa Marie Torres or her vehicle (2005 Toyota Rav4), to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

A police spokeswoman told WPTV that they are working with law enforcement in Palm Beach County and Orlando in a bid to find Torres.

.@PSLPolice expanding search for murder suspect Alyssa Torres to Palm Beach County and Orlando because she spends time in both areas. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/X5HCQ4IXsh — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) June 24, 2019

A third victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officers said. She was identified as Torres’ mother.

BREAKING: @PSLPolice say Alyssa Torres is accused of shooting and killing her step-father, and her 8-year-old daughter. Her mother was also hurt though not by gunfire. Police say search expanding to Orlando and Palm Beach County where she spends time. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/zgHZQnAcxe — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) June 24, 2019

