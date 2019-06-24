Featured Posts

Police Searching for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Stepfather, 8-Year-Old Daughter

June 24th, 2019

Police in Port St. Lucie, Florida are looking for a woman who allegedly shot and killed her stepfather and her 8-year-old daughter. Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, is on the run, cops said.

Early Monday at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments about reports of two people being fatally shot, according to the department. Investigators got evidence that it was Torres. She allegedly fled the scene in a silver 2005 Toyota Rav4. Officers said the vehicle had the Florida tag KPD-T14.

Police said Torres is believed to be armed and dangerous. From officers:

Police are asking the public if they have any information /whereabouts of Alyssa Marie Torres or her vehicle (2005 Toyota Rav4), to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

A police spokeswoman told WPTV that they are working with law enforcement in Palm Beach County and Orlando in a bid to find Torres.

A third victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officers said. She was identified as Torres’ mother.

