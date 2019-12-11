Featured Posts

Police Officer Slain in Jersey City Shooting Identified as Father of Five

by | 11:46 am, December 11th, 2019

The officer slain amid a standoff in Jersey City, New Jersey was identified Tuesday as 15-year veteran Detective Joseph Seals, 40. He was a husband and a father of five children.

From the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association:

Seals was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at the Bayview Cemetery in Jersey City, authorities said. This incident was reportedly linked to an incident where two armed suspects killed three people inside the J.C. Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive. The gunmen were killed in a standoff with cops, officials said. Two police officers were injured.

Seals was credited with an active and successful police career. In 2008, he and another cop saved a woman from being sexually assaulted in her apartment, police said.

Authorities have not announced a specific motive, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Tuesday and Wednesday that evidence showed the suspects “targeted” the kosher market. One of the suspects reportedly made anti-Semitic and anti-police posts.

Police did not release the names of the civilian victims, but two have been identified as store owners Moshe Deutsch and Mindel Ferencz.

[Image via KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP via Getty Images]

