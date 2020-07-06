Police Lied About What Time They Raided Breonna Taylor’s Home, Lawyers Claim

In an amended complaint, attorneys for Breonna Taylor’s mother claims the fatal raid on the victim’s home was indirectly connected to a “political need” to make room for a real estate project. On top of that, police allegedly lied about the time in which the incident happened, and falsely made it seem like this occurred at the same time in which the residence of the primary suspect in the case was apprehended.

The first raid–of the home of suspect Jamarcus Glover–was initially indicated to have happened at 12 a.m. on March 13, but police retroactively changed the records to make it seem like it occurred at 12:40 a.m., the same time as the Taylor raid, according to the lawsuit.

Did this form originally said “12” or “1240”? Attorneys for Breonna Taylor’s family allege that Louisville police altered this document to make it appear as if they raided a suspected trap house the same time they hit Taylor’s apartment. My latest: https://t.co/xssRuNtPcf pic.twitter.com/CTlpSKvwXy — Tessa Duvall (@TessaDuvall) July 6, 2020

The lawsuit asserts that police intelligence and preparation on the Taylor raid was poor.

“They did not know who was in the home with Breonna,” they wrote. “They did not know that there was not a rear exit to Breonna’s home. They believed that the backside of the building, which is actually apartment 3 (versus apartment 4), was part of Breonna’s home.”

Police also didn’t get an ambulance or EMS crew ready, and they incorrectly thought that Adrian Walker (no relation to Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker) was at the residence, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also attempts to draw a big picture around the drug investigation. Police started a squad called the “Place Based Investigations” in 2019, which was connected to the drug investigation.

“Upon information and belief, the PBI squad was tasked with focusing on certain areas which needed to be cleared for real estate development projects to proceed,” they said.

That included Elliott Avenue, where the Glover raid happened. The lawsuits asserted that law enforcement was trying to force people out for a major real estate project.

“Outrageous allegations without foundation,” said Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, according to The New York Times. The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment about the lawsuit.

