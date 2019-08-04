El Paso Shooting Suspect Seems to Have Legally Purchased Gun, Says Police Chief

The suspect arrested for allegedly committing a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas on Saturday apparently used a lawfully purchased weapon, said authorities.

MORE: El Paso police chief says suspect appears to have bought the firearm he used legally and is cooperating with investigators pic.twitter.com/D85MXWX9KB — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 4, 2019

Patrick Crusius remains in custody. Records don’t name an attorney of record. Authorities said he killed 20 people and wounded 26 others in a shooting at a Walmart. Mexican officials said six of their nationals were among the injured.

Me reporta nuestro cónsul Mauricio Ibarra que tiene confirmados seis mexicanos heridos en el tiroteo de El Paso a esta hora. Enseguida les comparto nombres y en qué hospital se encuentran. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 3, 2019

Investigators remain publicly vague about certain details, but they say he’s cooperating.

“He was forthcoming with information,” El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, said according to NBC News. “He basically didn’t hold anything back. Particular questions were asked and he responded in the way it needed to be answered.”

This has yet to be publicly confirmed, but the suspect allegedly posted a manifesto online voicing hate for immigrants. Hispanic people were the specific target for his vitriol.

Local prosecutors plan on pursuing the death penalty in state court. Federal prosecutors say they are investigating this shooting as domestic terrorism.

MORE: Investigation into El Paso mass shooting is being treated as a domestic terrorism case – U.S. Attorney John Bash pic.twitter.com/FmEDHNW8ok — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 4, 2019

[Image via MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images]