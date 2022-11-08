Our First Look at Man in Astros Colors Under Arrest After Sen. Ted Cruz Hit with Can at World Series Parade

Police in Texas have arrested the man they say threw an alcoholic beverage at Republican Sen. Ted Cruz during a World Series victory parade for the Houston Astros on Monday.

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, faces aggravated assault charges for allegedly hurling a can at Cruz, who was riding in a vehicle and waving at the crowd celebrating the Astros’ World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harris County court records show that Arcidiacono is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade,” the Houston Police Twitter account posted around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. “A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area.”

Video of the incident shows Cruz appearing to block the flying can from hitting him directly, followed by people in his entourage pointing in the direction of the person who they believed threw it.

Cruz did not require medical attention, HPD said.

In a tweet following the announcement of Arcidiacono’s arrest, Cruz identified the projectile not as a beer can, but instead as a popular brand of flavored hard seltzer.

“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action,” Cruz tweeted at 6:15 p.m. on Monday. “I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

As Chancellor Johnson, a reporter for local NBC affiliate KPRC, had noted earlier in the day, Cruz was not particularly welcomed by at least some people in the crowd.

“Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible — getting booed at a championship parade,” Johnson had tweeted at around 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Court records indicate that Arcidiacono is still in custody and has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

