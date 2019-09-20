Numerous States Sue Trump Admin, Elaine Chao Over Uniform Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rule

It was only a matter of time until this one was filed.

A bloc of plaintiffs have banded together for a lawsuit asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to block the Trump Administration from trumping state “greenhouse gas emission standards for automobiles and light duty trucks” with federal, “uniform fuel economy standards.”

In case you missed it on Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced in a press release the advent of “One National Program Rule on Federal Preemption of State Fuel Economy Standards.” The development, said to be a “top priority” of President Donald Trump, was described as follows:

Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took an initial step towards finalizing the proposed Safer, Affordable, Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule by issuing a final action entitled the “One National Program Rule,” which will enable the federal government to provide nationwide uniform fuel economy and greenhouse gas emission standards for automobiles and light duty trucks.

Included in the press release were statements from Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao (Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife) and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

Chao said that the point of the rule was to ensure that “no State has the authority to opt out of the Nation’s rules, and no State has the right to impose its policies on the rest of the country.” Wheeler, for his part, called this a “critical element of President Trump’s commitment to address and fix the current fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards.”

“One national standard provides much-needed regulatory certainty for the automotive industry and sets the stage for the Trump Administration’s final SAFE rule that will save lives and promote economic growth by reducing the price of new vehicles to help more Americans purchase newer, cleaner, and safer cars and trucks,” Wheeler continued.

Chao, the Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), NHTSA Acting Director James C. Owens, and the United States were all named as defendants in the Friday lawsuit. The plaintiffs were numerous: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin; the Commonwealths of Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the People of the State of Michigan; the District of Columbia; and the Cities of Los Angeles and New York.

Essentially, the plaintiffs are arguing along the lines of a Los Angeles Times column on this subject. The headline (and thesis) of that column: “Can Trump legally revoke California’s clean air waiver? Probably not.”