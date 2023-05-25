Now we know when Steve Bannon will stand trial in the We Build the Wall fraud case

Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon will stand trial next year for allegedly defrauding donors of a charity initiated to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a Manhattan judge said on Thursday.

The brief hearing lasted a matter of minutes to schedule important dates on the road to Bannon’s trial, slated for May 27, 2024.

Bannon and his former company, We Build the Wall, have been under indictment in New York since February 2022. The six-count indictment accuses Bannon of money laundering, conspiracy and scheme to defraud. He has pleaded not guilty.

Though not identical, the charges broadly mirror those brought by federal prosecutors against Bannon and his now-convicted associates Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea. Trump pardoned Bannon, and only Bannon, of those federal fraud and money laundering conspiracy offenses during the twilight of his presidency.

Now, all three of those erstwhile co-defendants stand convicted of federal crimes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) indicted Bannon of similar crimes under the doctrine of separate sovereigns, which holds that double jeopardy does not apply in cases of separate jurisdictions.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.



