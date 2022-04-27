‘None of His Arguments Hold Water’: Elon Musk Loses Claim That His Consent Decree with the SEC Violates His First Amendment Rights

Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk lost his effort to terminate his consent decree with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the grounds that the mandatory pre-approval of his tweets that could move stocks violates his First Amendment rights.

“With regard to the First Amendment argument, it is undisputed in this case that Musk’s tweets are at least presumptively ‘protected speech,'” U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman wrote in a 22-page ruling on Wednesday. “At the same time, however, even Musk concedes that his free speech rights do not permit him to engage in speech that is or could ‘be considered fraudulent or otherwise violative of the securities laws.'”

The judge also noted that Musk voluntarily entered into the agreement with regulators.

“Moreover, to the extent that the consent decree imposes an additional restriction on Musk’s speech by requiring him to obtain pre-approval of his communications about Tesla,

‘parties can waive their First Amendment rights in consent decrees and other settlements of judicial proceedings,'” Liman wrote.

In August 2018, Musk told his then-22 million Twitter followers that he could take Tesla private at $420 per share, a price tag widely understood to be an in-joke for cannabis culture. Musk claimed that funding had been secured.

“The tweet allegedly was false: Musk had not discussed specific deal terms with any potential financing partners, and he knew the potential transaction was uncertain and subject to numerous contingencies. His tweets caused Tesla’s stock price to jump by over six percent on August 7, 2018 and led to significant market disruption.”

That tweet sparked Musk’s eventual consent decree with the SEC, which he claims that he entered into under economic duress. “None of those arguments hold water,” Liman wrote, noting that Musk was “already a multibillionaire in 2018 and one of the wealthiest individuals in the world” at that time.

Musk recently made a deal to buy Twitter, the platform that got him into trouble with federal regulators.

This is a developing story.

Read the ruling, below:

(Image via Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

