Multiple People, Including a Police Officer, Have Been Shot at Knoxville High School — What to Know

Alberto LuperonApr 12th, 2021, 5:31 pm

Multiple people have been shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee. This is a developing situation. The condition of victims remains unclear, and the closest thing to a definitive identification is that one of the people hurt was described as a local police officer.

A source, who was not authorized to talk about the incident at Austin-East Magnet High School, told Knox News that the situation was not “active” anymore.

Cops said a reunification site was set up at the baseball field behind the school.

Law&Crime left a message at Austin-East. We also reached out to a Knox County Schools spokesperson, who pointed us toward a statement from Superintendent Bob Thomas.

“Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School,” he said on Twitter. “We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible. The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

The alleged motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

