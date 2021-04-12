Multiple People, Including a Police Officer, Have Been Shot at Knoxville High School — What to Know

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Multiple people have been shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee. This is a developing situation. The condition of victims remains unclear, and the closest thing to a definitive identification is that one of the people hurt was described as a local police officer.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

A source, who was not authorized to talk about the incident at Austin-East Magnet High School, told Knox News that the situation was not “active” anymore.

Cops said a reunification site was set up at the baseball field behind the school.

Law&Crime left a message at Austin-East. We also reached out to a Knox County Schools spokesperson, who pointed us toward a statement from Superintendent Bob Thomas.

“Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School,” he said on Twitter. “We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible. The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.”

As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support. — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 12, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.

MEDIA: TBI agents are responding to a shooting incident in the area of Austin-East High School in Knoxville. PIO @TBILeslie is en route. Additional information will be provided when possible. Follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/XAFswmayLj — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 12, 2021

The alleged motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

[Screengrab via WTHR]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]