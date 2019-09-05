Michelle Troconis Apparently Cooperating More Than We Knew in Jennifer Dulos Case

A newly released arrest report shows that Connecticut woman Michelle Troconis has been telling police incriminating details about her boyfriend Fotis Dulos in the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. It’s been clear from previous reports that she’s been talking to cops. Now we know something more about what she allegedly told them.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on Wednesday on a new charge of tampering with evidence in connection to his estranged wife’s disappearance. The victim remains missing, and there has been no murder charge in the case, but police now say that Fotis Dulos was “lying in wait” at his wife’s home after she dropped off her children at school on May 24, the day she disappeared.

“The crime and clean-up are believed to have occurred between 8:05 AM and 10:25 AM,” officers said.

Officers previously said Jennifer was the victim of a violent crime.

Under questioning, Troconis said she couldn’t account for her boyfriend’s whereabouts during the early hours of May 24, 2019, according to the arrest report affidavit. Cops say that in her third recorded interview with them, she admitted not seeing her boyfriend upon waking up at their Farmington home on the morning of May 24, from 6:40 a.m. until noon.

Troconis also identified herself and Fotis Dulos as being on surveillance footage, in which her boyfriend was discarding bags in trash receptacles on Albany Avenue in Hartford. Troconis insisted during an interview that she didn’t know what he was doing during those 30 minutes because she was on her cellphone.

Police also found what they described as “Alibi Scripts.” They found handwritten notes at Fotis Dulos’s business that detailed times and activities on May 24 and 25. Troconis said that she and Dulos wrote these to “help them remember” their actions on these dates. These “scripts” included information that Troconis admitted was false.

“The notes also omitted all incriminating behavior — e.g. disposing of garbage bags in Hartford,” police said.

Troconis’s attorney did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

She and Fotis Dulos were previously charged with tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution. They both pleaded guilty. Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis told The New York Post in June that the couple broke up amid charges. Pattis continues to deny allegations on behalf of his client, and rejects claims that the defendant might have killed Jennifer Dulos.

[Screengrab via WFSB]