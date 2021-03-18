Michael Flynn Associate’s Convictions Reinstated by Appeals Court Over Undisclosed Influence Operation for Turkey

A former Trump transition team member found guilty of recruiting Michael Flynn for a Turkish government influence operation had his convictions reinstated on Thursday, as a federal appeals court criticized a judge for overruling a jury verdict finding him to have been a foreign government agent.

In July 2019, a jury found Bijan Rafiekian guilty of acting as an agent of Turkey in a conspiracy that involved Flynn and Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin, only to have those findings vacated by the judge presiding over the case following the trial.

Trial Judge Anthony Trenga, a George W. Bush appointee, had found insufficient evidence tying Rafiekian to the crimes charged, but a three-judge panel—with jurists tapped by both Democratic and Republican presidents—unanimously found that prosecutors had “lassoed enough stars to reveal a distinct constellation” of information inculpating Rafiekian, who is sometimes also known as Kian for short.

“Viewing the above facts holistically, as we must, we are convinced that the jury heard sufficient evidence that Rafiekian acted as ‘an agent of a foreign government,'” Fourth Circuit Judge James Wynn Jr., a Barack Obama appointee, wrote for the panel. “Under our deferential standard of review, we must uphold the jury’s verdict if ‘any trier of fact could have found that the evidence—either direct, circumstantial or a combination of both—along with any reasonable inference[s]’ established the essential elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.”

After a failed coup attempt against Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 15, 2016, the Turkish government blamed an Islamic preacher named Fethullah Gülen, a U.S. green card holder living in self-imposed exile in rural Pennsylvania. Gülen, a former Erdoğan ally turned foe, denied any role in the plot, and the Turkish government has failed to yield evidence to support his extradition for nearly half a decade.

As a former general, intelligence official and anti-Turkey hawk, Flynn initially applauded the aborted putsch against Turkey’s authoritarian ruler, but he quickly changed his tune once approached by Rafiekin and Alptekin. Court papers show that the duo planned to meet with the general before the end of that month and that they eventually signed a $600,000 deal with Flynn Intel Group to discredit Gülen.

The money passed through Alptekin’s Dutch company Inovo BV, and Flynn’s company eventually received $530,000, federal filings showed.

Working closely with Turkey’s foreign and economic ministers, the alleged operatives dubbed their smear campaign “Project Truth,” and Flynn published an anti-Gülen op-ed describing him as a “radical cleric” in The Hill on Election Day in 2016, without disclosing his economic ties to the Turkish government. Flynn would later admit that he lied on Foreign Agent Registration Act forms to disguise these dealings during his guilty pleas during the Mueller investigation.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals noted that direct evidence of the scheme was slim. Flynn, originally slated to be a witness, backed away from his guilty plea, and the government struck him from the anticipated witness list before Rafiekian’s trial. Alptekin reportedly remained in Turkey, far away from the long arm of U.S. law enforcement, leaving Rafiekian safe from testimony from his closest accused confederates.

“The list of evidence that the Government did not produce at trial is long,” the 40-page opinion states. “No emails or phone calls between Rafiekian and any Turkish official. No bank records tracing the flow of funds back to governmental accounts. No direct evidence clarifying Alptekin’s role vis-à-vis Turkey. No live testimony from Rafiekian, Flynn, or Alptekin.”

“But in a § 951 case, such evidence can be hard to come by,” it continues, referring to the statute criminalizing being an undisclosed agent of a foreign government. “Savvy operatives cover their tracks. So, if the prosecution is to prove that a defendant acted as an ‘agent of a foreign government,’ it may need to rely on circumstantial evidence and reasonable inferences to make its case—as it is entitled to do. […] And here, the Government lassoed enough stars to reveal a distinct constellation.”

Circuit Judges Paul V. Niemeyer, a George H.W. Bush appointee, and Barbara Keenan, an Obama appointee, also signed the decision.

Rafiekian’s attorney James Tysee, from the firm Akin Gump, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Though the goal of the campaign was to sway U.S. public opinion and win Gülen’s extradition, the Wall Street Journal quoted ex-CIA chief James Woolsey as claiming that Flynn, Alptekin and Rafiekin met with Turkish ministers to discuss the possibility of “a covert step in the dead of night to whisk this guy away,” referring to the cleric. The other alleged participants in the discussion denied it took place. The plan never occurred, and this was never charged by prosecutors.

