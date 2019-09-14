Male Student Tells NYT About Brand New Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against Brett Kavanaugh

A brand new sexual misconduct allegation has been leveled against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In a shocking exposé and analysis released late Saturday by the New York Times, one of Kavanaugh’s male classmates at Yale relayed a story in which the eventual judge made apparently unwanted sexual contact with yet another female student during his time there.

Per that report:

We also uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. Ramirez’s allegation. A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.)

Commentators quickly took stock of the controversial new addition to the Kavanaugh story line.

Another serious Kavanaugh allegation, one that is not only credible in itself but lends credibility to the other Yale allegation. https://t.co/zXSxNsnh91 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 14, 2019

Jeet Heer, a national affairs correspondent for The Nation, is referring to the sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh made by Deborah Ramirez.

Ramirez previously accused Kavanaugh of thrusting his penis into her face while she was unaware and inebriated during a drinking game at some point in the 1983-84 academic school year while both her and Kavanaugh were freshmen at Yale University.

According to Ramirez, she was so shocked by Kavanaugh’s alleged exposure that she immediately struggled to extricate herself from the situation and pushed Kavanaugh away–and that at that point, Kavanaugh forced her to touch his penis without her consent.

During Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, he claimed that had such an incident occurred, it would have been the “talk of the campus.”

The Times article asserts it was exactly that.

Again that report:

At least seven people, including Ms. Ramirez’s mother, heard about the Yale incident long before Mr. Kavanaugh was a federal judge. Two of those people were classmates who learned of it just days after the party occurred, suggesting that it was discussed among students at the time.

Editor’s note: this is a breaking story and will be updated if and when new information becomes available.

