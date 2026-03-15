A military veteran from Oregon who is accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump and ICE supporters in a slew of social media posts while stockpiling AR-style rifles, shotguns, Tannerite explosives and other weapons was arrested on new charges just moments after appearing in court for his threats case last week.

Travis Juhr, 41, was arrested at a federal courthouse in Portland on Friday and booked on multiple counts of second-degree arson, reckless burning and criminal mischief in connection with a Feb. 3 vandalism report near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in the city's South Waterfront neighborhood, according to The Oregonian newspaper.

Juhr was reportedly taken into custody just moments after he entered a plea of not guilty in his threats case, which stems from online posts he allegedly made last year.

"I can'[t] wait till Trump is dead," Juhr is accused of writing in a Facebook post reported to the U.S. Secret Service, according to the federal complaint.

It's one of at least half a dozen threats that Juhr made against Trump and ICE supporters. He is also accused of threatening a Nevada commissioner who confirmed to The Nevada Independent that she was targeted in X posts.

"Juhr stated he wanted to 'mag dump Trump,'" the federal complaint alleges.

The ICE building that Juhr is accused of targeting in the arson attack is located in the 600 block of South Bancroft Street and has been the focus of numerous anti-ICE demonstrations, which Juhr has taken part in, according to The Oregonian. He has reportedly been spotted protesting there while wearing a bomber-style jacket and holding a Captain America shield.

Two people that Juhr allegedly targeted in the threats case are described by federal prosecutors as a mother and her 13-year-old son who attended an ICE counterprotest in support of immigration enforcement called "Patriots Night," according to the complaint.

"Divine punishment will be the price for your wickedness," Juhr allegedly wrote in X messages to the 13-year-old. "Jesus can't save you from what's coming," he said, according to the complaint. "Excited for the obituaries."

Juhr was arrested at his home in mid-February by FBI agents, who executed a search warrant and found his alleged weapons cache. A Portland police officer had previously filed for an extreme risk protection order against Juhr in response to accusations that he was becoming "increasingly hostile" to law enforcement officers and making threats to use lethal force, The Oregonian reports.

In his alleged threats toward the Nevada commissioner, prosecutors say Juhr wrote, "I'm coming down to Nevada for you" and "I hope you have your doors and windows locked. Because I love a challenge when hunting my PREY. #MAGAHuntersPDX."

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Juhr's public defender has described him in court as being a U.S. Navy veteran with 10 years of active duty experience, five years with the Coast Guard, and training as a paramedic and rescue swimmer.

Juhr's Facebook page, which has been deactivated, reportedly claimed he studied cybersecurity at Mt. Hood Community College and had worked as a voice and network engineer. He posted on LinkedIn last month that he was starting a new job as an IT systems architect for the state of Oregon, but a spokesperson told The Oregonian that he was not employed at that time.