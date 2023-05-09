Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Day 20 of testimony, closing arguments expected soon

Stay updated with the latest shocking moments from the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell as it nears the end, entering into the 20th day of witness testimony with closing arguments expected to begin today or tomorrow.

The 49-year-old “doomsday cult” mom along with her fifth husband, “doomsday prophet” Chad Daybell, are charged in the 2019 deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The kids’ bodies were found in shallow graves on their stepdad’s property in Salem, Idaho.

The couple was indicted for the death of the children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, in May 2021. The cases have been severed and they now face separate trials.

On Monday, former FBI special agent Douglas Hart continued testifying about sexual and incriminating text messages between Lori and Chad. The two often called the trio they are accused of murdering “obstacles” and referenced “elaborate plans” for the future to get rid of “dark spirits.”

Stay Updated With Our Live Blog Below

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]